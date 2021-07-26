Manufacturing capacity usage up in July

ANKARA

The capacity utilization rate of Turkey’s manufacturing industry climbed on a monthly basis in July, according to data released on July 26.

The industry used 76.7% of its capacity this month, up 0.1 percentage point from June, a Central Bank survey showed.

Among the main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 80% for intermediate goods, while investment goods posted the lowest rate at 70.2%.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was 84.7% in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture, while the lowest rate of 64.3% was recorded in leather production.

The figures are based on responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, the bank said.

The monthly data – collected from 1,698 companies in July – does not reflect the bank’s own views or predictions, it added.