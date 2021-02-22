Manufacturing capacity usage edges down in Feb

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the Turkish manufacturing industry slightly fell on a monthly basis in February, the country's Central Bank announced on Feb. 22.

Local manufacturing industry units operated at 74.9% of their capacity this month, down 0.5 points from January, according to the bank survey.

February marked three consecutive months of decline for the figure.

CUR figures are based on the responses of local units to a business tendency survey.

A report by the Central Bank said that while some 1,758 companies responded to the survey this month, the monthly data did not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

Among the main industrial groups, CUR was highest in investment goods with 78.1%, while the lowest capacity usage was 69.4% in food and beverages.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of paper and paper products with 83.3% in the month, while the lowest was in the manufacture of beverages with 54.8%.