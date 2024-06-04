Manufacturing activity contracts for second straight month

Manufacturing activity contracts for second straight month

ISTANBUL
Manufacturing activity contracts for second straight month

The headline PMI in the manufacturing sector posted below the 50 no-change mark for the second consecutive month in May, dropping to 48.4 from 49.3 in April, a survey by S&P Global has shown.

Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the sector.

The latest reading signaled a modest slowdown in business conditions in the sector, but one that was the most pronounced in 2024 so far, the report said.

“The softening in the health of the sector was reflected in a range of variables from the survey in May. In particular, firms reported a solid moderation of new orders, with the pace of easing the most pronounced since January.”

The slowdown was often linked by panelists to challenging demand conditions, with some customers deterred by high prices, it said, noting that these factors also contributed to a softening of new export orders, the 11th in as many months.

There were further signs of inflationary pressures easing, with both input costs and output prices increasing at much weaker rates in May, according to the survey.

Staffing levels were reduced for the fourth consecutive month, as some firms indicated a reluctance to replace departing staff given lower workloads, said the report.

Purchasing activity and inventories of both inputs and finished goods were all scaled back in May, in each case following increases in April.

“Latest data suggest that Turkish manufacturers are facing an increasingly challenging operating environment, with new work seemingly harder to come by,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Given the still detrimental impact high prices are having on demand, an easing of these pressures will hopefully help lead to a recovery in the sector over the second half of the year, he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

    US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

  2. Slovenia latest European nation to recognise Palestinian state

    Slovenia latest European nation to recognise Palestinian state

  3. Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

    Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

  4. Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered

    Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered

  5. Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce

    Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce
Recommended
Japan aims to quadruple overseas market for anime, games

Japan aims to quadruple overseas market for anime, games
Auto sales plunge 10 percent in May to 100,300 units

Auto sales plunge 10 percent in May to 100,300 units
Swiss companies put Türkiye on their investment radar

Swiss companies put Türkiye on their investment radar
CEO pay rising, gap with workers widening

CEO pay rising, gap with workers widening

Maersk lifts 2024 guidance by $3 bln amid shipping woes

Maersk lifts 2024 guidance by $3 bln amid shipping woes
Lufthansa made to pay $775 mln in flight refunds

Lufthansa made to pay $775 mln in flight refunds
WORLD US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to advance a largely symbolic bill calling for sanctions on the International Criminal Court after its prosecutor applied for an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ECONOMY Japan aims to quadruple overseas market for anime, games

Japan aims to quadruple overseas market for anime, games

Pop-culture powerhouse Japan wants to expand its overseas market for video games, manga and anime fourfold to $130 billion in about a decade, the government has said.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿