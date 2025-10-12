Mandatory price transparency for food and beverage sector

Mandatory price transparency for food and beverage sector

ISTANBUL
Mandatory price transparency for food and beverage sector

The Trade Ministry has enacted a new rule requiring restaurants, cafes, patisseries and other food and beverage establishments that meet the ministry-defined criteria to share their price lists with the government electronically.

Consumers will, in turn, be able to access this information digitally, ensuring greater transparency in the marketplace.

The amendment to the “Price Tag Regulation,” published in the Official Gazette, has officially entered into force. In a statement, the ministry emphasized that the regulation is part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers’ economic interests and strengthen price transparency.

Under the new rules, businesses must transmit their price lists to the ministry through an electronic system. The data may be shared with relevant institutions and made publicly accessible.

With this system, consumers will be able to check the prices of establishments they plan to visit anytime and anywhere in digital form.

The regulation also introduces a requirement for sellers of unpackaged goods weighed in front of the consumer to deduct the weight of the container or packaging (known as tara). This measure ensures that customers pay only for the actual product, preventing unfair pricing and reinforcing the principle of fair trade.

Additionally, food and beverage businesses will be able to provide access to their price lists via QR codes. Upon request, they will also be obliged to present a physical copy of the price list. This dual system aims to guarantee that citizens can quickly, easily and transparently access price information both digitally and physically.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

    Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

  2. Aid trucks cross into Gaza

    Aid trucks cross into Gaza

  3. CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

    CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

  4. Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

    Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

  5. Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

    Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
Recommended
New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal
Vakıf Katılım issues $500 million in additional sukuk

Vakıf Katılım issues $500 million in additional sukuk
Istanbul dominates equity market, Qatar tops foreign holdings

Istanbul dominates equity market, Qatar tops foreign holdings
Global investors gather in Istanbul for strategic talks

Global investors gather in Istanbul for strategic talks
Qantas says millions of customers data leaked online

Qantas says millions of customers' data leaked online
Chronic drug shortages frustrate EU pharmacists, patients

Chronic drug shortages frustrate EU pharmacists, patients
WORLD Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter, and expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
ECONOMY New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

Türkiye and the United States are working on a renewed strategy to reach their long-standing $100 billion bilateral trade target, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as white goods, textiles, automotive, tourism, technology, nuclear energy and beyond.
SPORTS Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

The Turkish national football team beat Bulgaria 6-1 on Oct 11 night, thanks to superb performances of its young stars.
﻿