Mandatory price transparency for food and beverage sector

ISTANBUL

The Trade Ministry has enacted a new rule requiring restaurants, cafes, patisseries and other food and beverage establishments that meet the ministry-defined criteria to share their price lists with the government electronically.

Consumers will, in turn, be able to access this information digitally, ensuring greater transparency in the marketplace.

The amendment to the “Price Tag Regulation,” published in the Official Gazette, has officially entered into force. In a statement, the ministry emphasized that the regulation is part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers’ economic interests and strengthen price transparency.

Under the new rules, businesses must transmit their price lists to the ministry through an electronic system. The data may be shared with relevant institutions and made publicly accessible.

With this system, consumers will be able to check the prices of establishments they plan to visit anytime and anywhere in digital form.

The regulation also introduces a requirement for sellers of unpackaged goods weighed in front of the consumer to deduct the weight of the container or packaging (known as tara). This measure ensures that customers pay only for the actual product, preventing unfair pricing and reinforcing the principle of fair trade.

Additionally, food and beverage businesses will be able to provide access to their price lists via QR codes. Upon request, they will also be obliged to present a physical copy of the price list. This dual system aims to guarantee that citizens can quickly, easily and transparently access price information both digitally and physically.