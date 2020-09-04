Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

ISTANBUL
Police officers found the mysterious watermelon seller with his luxury Lamborghini in Istanbul, said to be an Iranian influencer who broadcasted the sale on his social media channels to his followers and fined him with 1,228 Turkish Liras ($165).

The man following an internet phenomenon was fined for “using a vehicle with a reason other than mentioned in the license” and was also disqualified from driving for 15 days.

The Iranian man, on Sept. 2, had stopped his Lamborghini in one of the busiest roads of the Beyoğlu district and started selling watermelons for five liras (60 cents). After the video of the incident became a nation-wide mystery, police officials took action and found out the identity of the driver from the plate number registered to the southern province of Antalya.

The man, detained on the evening of Sept. 3, was free to leave after being fined. The price for a secondhand Lamborghini Aventador in Turkey is around five million Turkish Liras, according to car experts.

The annual tax of the car, which goes from zero to 100 km per hour in 2.9 seconds, is 46,000 liras ($6200).

