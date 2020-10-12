Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time

  October 12 2020

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
A 26-year-old man who went up to the roof to jump and commit suicide got saved by the police as he blacked out at the edge of the roof under the influence of alcohol in the southern province of Antalya on Oct. 11.

According to the police sources, the man saw his girlfriend with another man, due to a nervous breakdown, he went up to the roof and started drinking alcohol.

A friend tried to calm him down, but when he said that “he will jump and end his life,” the friend called the police.

While the firefighters stretched a tarp as a precaution, the police officer kept talking with the man under the influence to divert his attention.

After minutes, the man toppled by alcohol lay at the edge of the roof on the brink of falling.

The friend and the police officer saved the man in time.

