Man survives by drinking only water for 5 days after cliff fall

ISTANBUL
A 65-year-old man who fell from a cliff in Istanbul's Sarıyer district has revealed that he survived by drinking only water while waiting to be rescued for five days.

Remzi Geyik on Oct. 1 slipped and tumbled down from a rocky hill while attempting to reach a spring to get some water. With his legs broken, Geyik couldn't move, and since he didn't have a phone with him, he couldn't call for help from his relatives or authorities.

Two people who on Oct. 5 went to the same area for a picnic noticed Geyik lying on the ground, and immediately informed the authorities. Although medical teams provided initial care at the scene, as the rugged terrain made a land-based rescue operation impractical, authorities requested a boat. The injured man was taken to the hospital on the boat, and medical personnel stated that the 65-year-old man was not in life-threatening condition.

Unable to move from where he fell for five days, Geyik told the authorities that he survived by drinking the water he took with him before the journey.

Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'
