Man previously sentenced to prison for sexual harassment kills woman 

  • October 02 2020 15:12:45

Man previously sentenced to prison for sexual harassment kills woman 

ADANA – Demirören News Agency
Man previously sentenced to prison for sexual harassment kills woman

A 46-year-old ex-teacher, Erdoğan Küpeli, previously sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually harassing a teacher but was never arrested, shot a cashier, Tuğba Keleş, who rejected his proposal in the southern province of Adana, on Oct. 1.

According to police sources, Küpeli shot Keleş, aged 35, on her back and then pulled the trigger on his head to commit suicide.

The woman died on the spot and Küpeli is in hospital critically injured. 

According to Muhammet Keleş, the elder brother of the deceased, said that his sister had been worried that she might get harmed. “A day ago, my sister texted me saying, ‘If something happens to me, take care of my child.’”

The first reaction to the femicide came from Gülay Mübarek, the teacher who Küpeli harassed for years.

“If he was arrested, Keleş would be living today,” cried Mübarek.

“This man started bothering me in 2016,” said Mübarek, noting the legal fight she gave for years. “With three charges, the court sentenced him to eight years and three months. But he never got imprisoned, as the higher court has not approved the verdicts.”

Noting that Küpeli had been “obsessed” with the cashier then, Mübarek said: “One month ago, this man tried to kidnap Keleş. Police caught him, but he was released. Why don’t you arrest someone who kidnaps a woman and harasses another for years?”

Mübarek said Keleş had contacted her on social media but she saw her messages late. “We were about to communicate to discuss what she can do to get rid of him, but today I heard the news of her death.”

Mübarek also made a call to the public, stressing, “When a woman comes and makes complaints to you, please care her call. When you don’t, it costs a woman’s life.”

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says EU conclusions on east Med partially positive

    Turkey says EU conclusions on east Med partially positive

  2. Not all COVID-19 cases are patients, says Turkey’s health minister

    Not all COVID-19 cases are patients, says Turkey’s health minister

  3. Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

    Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

  4. Erdoğan slams Minsk Group over Nagorno-Karabakh occupation

    Erdoğan slams Minsk Group over Nagorno-Karabakh occupation

  5. Turkey vows to continue to protect its rights after maritime deal registered by UN

    Turkey vows to continue to protect its rights after maritime deal registered by UN
Recommended
EU wants positive agenda with Turkey: Merkel

EU wants 'positive agenda' with Turkey: Merkel
Some 2,500 people in isolation in dormitories in Turkey

Some 2,500 people in isolation in dormitories in Turkey
Sale of ethanol for home use banned

Sale of ethanol for home use banned
Erdoğan wishes Trump, first lady quick recovery

Erdoğan wishes Trump, first lady quick recovery
Decline in number of severe COVID-19 patients continues: Health minister

Decline in number of severe COVID-19 patients continues: Health minister
Turkish defense chief receives Libyan defense minister

Turkish defense chief receives Libyan defense minister
WORLD Defiant Navalny accuses Putin over poisoning

Defiant Navalny accuses Putin over poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning on Oct. 1, as he vowed to return to Russia to press on with his opposition campaign.
ECONOMY Exports reach $16.13 bln in September

Exports reach $16.13 bln in September

Turkey saw the all-time high September export figure this year - $16.13 billion -, Turkish trade minister announced on Oct. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray focuses back on Süper Lig after Euro exit

Galatasaray focuses back on Süper Lig after Euro exit

The Turkish Süper Lig will be Istanbul club Galatasaray’s main focus this season following a painful exit from the European stage.