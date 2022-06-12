Man graduates from engineering school after 40 years

A man returned to school after 40 years to graduate from engineering school at the age of 63.

Üzeyir Aydın had to drop out of the civil engineering department at a university in the province of Balıkesir that he enrolled in 1978 due to financial problems.

“It was 1983 when I had to stop studying because my family was going through hard times,” Aydın recalled.

When the government granted academic amnesty, Aydın decided to return to school to get his engineering diploma.

He, this time, enrolled in a university in the province of Kütahya.

“The curriculum has changed a lot since then. I had to take additional classes and completed my internship. I tried hard to adapt to school as it was a little difficult for me. I want to set an example for young people and children. Don’t give up, work hard,” Aydın said.

His 90-year-old father and grandchildren attended his graduation ceremony.

“I am very proud of him,” said Kazım Aydın, his father.

