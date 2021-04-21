Man flees after abandoning his car on pedestrian overpass

ADANA
Police teams are on the lookout for an unknown driver who drove his car over a pedestrian overpass in the southern province of Adana’s Beyazevler neighborhood and later abandoning it on the bridge after it got stuck in the barriers.

“We have no idea why the man did such a thing,” said police teams who found the car stuck on a pedestrian overpass on late April 20.

The car was towed down to the road after an hour of work, clearing the way for pedestrians.

Monitoring the car’s number plate and CCTVs in the area, police teams are searching for the car’s owner.

