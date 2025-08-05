Man dies after falling at Oasis gig in London

Man dies after falling at Oasis gig in London

LONDON
Man dies after falling at Oasis gig in London

A man in his 40s has died after falling at a Oasis concert at London's Wembley stadium, the police said on Aug. 3.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who brought the iconic Britpop band back together for a blockbuster world tour this year, told the BBC they were "shocked and saddened" by the fan's death at the Saturday evening gig.

According to a spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police, officers and medics were called to the scene after 10 p.m. following "reports that a person had been injured" at the packed stadium.

"A man, aged in his 40s, was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson said, urging any witnesses to come forward.

"Our thoughts go out to his family," a spokesperson for Wembley said, while adding that "tonight's Oasis concert will go ahead as planned".

Sunday's gig will be Oasis's last London date of the band's 41-gig reunion world tour after 16 years of estrangement between the famously volatile Gallaghers.

The tour has sold around 900,000 tickets, with the group heading to Edinburgh next before its international leg takes them to the United States, Japan, Australia and Brazil.

Liam Gallagher,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

    Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

  2. Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

    Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

  3. Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

    Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

  4. One dead in wildfire in southern France

    One dead in wildfire in southern France

  5. Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president

    Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president
Recommended
Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts

Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts
Portrait made of books highlights zero-waste art

Portrait made of books highlights zero-waste art
Turkish tenor Murat Karahan receives special Pavarotti award

Turkish tenor Murat Karahan receives special Pavarotti award
Turkish mythology series to premiere on HBO Max

Turkish mythology series to premiere on HBO Max
Hittite bread recreated with traditional methods

Hittite bread recreated with traditional methods
Tourism boom sparks backlash in historic heart of Athens

Tourism boom sparks backlash in historic heart of Athens
Excavations resume at ancient Hittite capital

Excavations resume at ancient Hittite capital
WORLD Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with fully electric car sales surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿