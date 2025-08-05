Man dies after falling at Oasis gig in London

LONDON

A man in his 40s has died after falling at a Oasis concert at London's Wembley stadium, the police said on Aug. 3.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who brought the iconic Britpop band back together for a blockbuster world tour this year, told the BBC they were "shocked and saddened" by the fan's death at the Saturday evening gig.

According to a spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police, officers and medics were called to the scene after 10 p.m. following "reports that a person had been injured" at the packed stadium.

"A man, aged in his 40s, was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson said, urging any witnesses to come forward.

"Our thoughts go out to his family," a spokesperson for Wembley said, while adding that "tonight's Oasis concert will go ahead as planned".

Sunday's gig will be Oasis's last London date of the band's 41-gig reunion world tour after 16 years of estrangement between the famously volatile Gallaghers.

The tour has sold around 900,000 tickets, with the group heading to Edinburgh next before its international leg takes them to the United States, Japan, Australia and Brazil.