Man detained over ageist curfew video

  • March 24 2020 14:36:00

Man detained over ageist curfew video

ANKARA
Man detained over ageist curfew video

A man has been detained after he posted a video on social media in which he intimidated an elderly citizen by pretending to be a policeman, supposedly questioning why the old man breaking the curfew.

In the video, the person told the 80-year old İhsan Yavaşça, “normally we should fine you, but this time we are forgiving you,” referring to the curfew Turkey imposed this week on its elderly citizens.

Yavaşca, who appeared very distressed in the video, tried to explain to whom he believed was a policeman that he was going to the hospital and the driver did not allow him to get on an inner-city bus, thus he was forced to walk on the street, not knowing what to do.

The Interior Ministry announced earlier this week the citizens aged 65 and over and also people who suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted to go out of their homes and to walk in open areas such as parks, gardens.

The video, which apparently was shot to mock the old man, immediately caused outrage as soon as it started circulating on social media outlets.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also reacted angrily.

“By staying at home, our people who are over the age of 65 and with chronic diseases will not only protect themselves against the virus but also against those diseased with interaction, who walk around with smartphones and record them on video,” Soylu wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Uğur Bulut, the district governor of Ankara’s Keçiören district paid a visit to the old man and had him speak with Soylu on the phone.

“We apologized to Yavaşça for the inappropriate behavior he was subjected to,” Bulut said.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

    Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

  2. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

    Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

  5. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle
Recommended
Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest

Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest
Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule
6 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

6 PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria
Turkey evacuates students from virus-hit countries

Turkey evacuates students from virus-hit countries
Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus

Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus
8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links

8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links
WORLD Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turkish nationals in Belgium have died from the novel coronavirus, the head of the Belgian branch of the Union of International Democrats said on March 24.   
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $727 million) from domestic markets on March 23, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim announces that he tested positive for coronavirus.