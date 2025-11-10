Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
A man wielding a toy gun on Nov. 10 stormed into the Istanbul office of beIN Sports, one of Türkiye’s leading sports channels, causing panic before police managed to persuade him to surrender and take him into custody.

The incident occurred around noon on Nov. 10 at the channel’s premises in the Sarıyer district.

The suspect, who entered the building carrying a toy firearm, stated that he wanted to meet with football commentator and TV host Güntekin Onay, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Initial footage from inside the television building showed the suspect sitting at the desk for a period, placing the gun to his head while voicing his demands.

It was later confirmed that the weapon was a toy, though the situation had already sparked alarm within the building.

Following the alert, numerous police units, including special operations teams, were dispatched to the scene.

After roughly thirty minutes of negotiation, police successfully apprehended him.

According to media reports, the 42-year-old man is the husband of a security guard working at the building.

The incident was triggered by an earlier argument at the security entrance between his wife and TV host Onay, during which Onay reportedly insulted her. Enraged by the altercation, the man stormed the office.

BeIN Sports currently holds the broadcast rights for Türkiye’s top-flight Süper Lig. The channel secured the rights for the 2024–2027 period under a deal reportedly worth approximately $182 million per year, making it a key player in the country’s sports broadcasting landscape.

 

 

 

