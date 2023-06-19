Man creates ‘oasis’ in district known for drought

KONYA

The oasis-like garden of a 74-year-old man in the Central Anatolian province of Konya’s Karapınar district, which is one of the driest places with the least precipitation nationwide, attracts attention.

The garden of Osman Büyüksırıtoğlu, who started forestation and landscaping 33 years ago in Karapınar, which is one of the places with the least rainfall in Türkiye, resembles an oasis in a desert.

Büyüksırıtoğlu, who has about 2,000 trees, an artificial pond and 40 different animal species in his garden, contributed to the fight against erosion by foresting a 10-kilometer area on the roadside.

The 74-year-old’s garden next to the sand quarry attracts the attention of those who see it, and people who enter the luscious garden cannot hide their astonishment.

Büyüksırıtoğlu, who also hosts many animals, especially birds, in his greenery, is also loved in the district with his work and the value he attaches to his trees.

In the garden, there is an artificial pond, a pool, a mini waterfall and colorful flowers. Büyüksırıtoğlu spends a pleasant time with gardening and sometimes cares for the animals himself.

Büyüksırıtoğlu stated that the area surrounded by arid lands in the district where he moved in 1990 has now become lush green and that there is nothing that human beings cannot do if they want, adding that he initially came there to provide materials for the airport construction, but they started to operate a sand quarry, which is now next to the garden.

“We started planting hundreds of trees as we wanted to set an example and give something back to nature. I received a lot of praise from the society for the forestation. I am grateful to them, they love me. I feel like my hometown is now Karapınar. Trees are very important in erosion-hazardous places. They all require maintenance. It is not a job that can be done by only me, so my neighbors and some volunteer people are also involved in the garden,” Büyüksırıtoğlu said.