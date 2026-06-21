Man charged over suspected anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH

Scottish authorities have said they charged a man in connection with attacks in Edinburgh that wounded five people, with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying the suspect “appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.”

Police Scotland said officers had arrested a 36-year-old white Scottish man and there was “no further threat to the public.”

“A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of incidents which took place in Edinburgh on Friday, 19 June, 2026,” police said late on June 20.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and the individual will appear at court in due course.”

Footage posted online showed a bare-chested man, believed to be the suspect, roaming streets of the Scottish capital with a large weapon.

The victims, two aged 22, and others aged 24, 27, and 39, sustained various injuries, police said. Three were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said, adding the incident is being investigated by the counter-terrorism unit and other police officers.

Politicians in London and Scotland condemned the incidents.

“Absolutely appalling,” Starmer said on X. “The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this, he will face the full force of the law.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said he was “deeply concerned,” in a post on X. “There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country,” he added.

Both the Scottish Association of Mosques and the anti-Islamophobia non-profit Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) said several of the victims were Muslims.

MEND noted the alleged footage of the arrested man circulating online also showed him shouting about “protecting the country” from Muslims, accompanied by expletive-filled language.

The organization urged police to “treat this as what the evidence indicates: Islamophobic, far-right terror.”