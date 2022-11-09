Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

ISTANBUL
Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

A man has become a famous YouTuber for hitchhiking across the country with his wife without a penny in pocket, just after finding a letter penned by his father before his death, depicting his regret that he could not “run after dreams.”

Burak Ovacıkbaşı’s life changed ten days before finishing his military service in 2015, when he got the news of his father’s death.

Going back home, Ovacıkbaşı found a four-page letter in his father’s jacket. The letter, starting with “Dear son,” was penned for him.

“My only dream is to go fishing on a boat and tour some cities with you. Due to financial problems, I could not do it. I had to postpone my dreams all the time,” his father wrote.

The moment he read the letter was the time Ovacıkbaşı promised to follow his father’s dreams. Getting married a year later in 2016, Ovacıkbaşı took to the roads with his wife, a backpack, a fishing rod and a teapot.

In four years, the couple toured the country, and camped in all 81 provinces.

“We caught fish or ate sea urchins. Once you feed your stomach, you don’t need money. If we had to earn money, then we made wristbands and sold them,” Ovacıkbaşı told daily Milliyet.

His advice is like a reference to his father’s letter, saying, “Do not postpone traveling. Tomorrow may be too late.”

The couple had a baby last year. So, now back in Istanbul, the Ovacıkbaşı family stopped hitchhiking and is now considering continuing their tour with a vehicle or a caravan they will buy as soon as possible.

ARTS & LIFE Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

    Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

  2. Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

    Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

  3. EDF says to buy GE’s nuclear power turbine unit

    EDF says to buy GE’s nuclear power turbine unit

  4. Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

    Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

  5. New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

    New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash
Recommended
Five dead after consuming deadly fungus

Five dead after consuming deadly fungus
Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar
Teacher to run for agricultural worker children

Teacher to run for agricultural worker children
İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake
Teacher establishes ‘cat village’

Teacher establishes ‘cat village’
350 square meters of ghost net removed from Dardanelles

350 square meters of ghost net removed from Dardanelles
WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections.

ECONOMY Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Developing and emerging countries - excluding China - need investments well beyond $2 trillion annually by 2030 if the world is to stop the global warming juggernaut and cope with its impacts, according to a U.N.-backed report released yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.