Man arrested for setting wildfires ‘due to anger toward family’

ADANA

Security units have detained a 21-year-old young man who admitted having started wildfires in the southern province of Adana following an outburst of anger against his parents.

“I left home after an argument with my parents. I live on the streets. I started fires due to anger against them,” Ali K. said in his first testimony after getting caught.

On Sept. 24, firefighters put out a wildfire in the Çukurova district after massive efforts. But three more fire outbreaks emerged on Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 3 in the same district, which made police suspicious, and they started an investigation.

After watching some 350 hours of surveillance camera records, police determined a young man on a motorcycle near the fire scenes in CCTV footage.

A total of 60 security officers stood waiting for the man at five forested hills in the district and finally caught Ali K. on Oct. 4, the day he attempted to set another wildfire for the fifth time.

“I have no connection with any terror organizations. I started the fires out of anger,” Ali K. said.

Police found 620 euros, some liras, a bottle of fuel and a matchbox in the trunk of the motorbike.

“I carry all my savings with me as I am living on the streets,” the man added.

The culprit was arrested and sent to prison on Oct. 7.