'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

NEW YORK
Mamma Mia returns to Broadway after a decade

When the musical “Mamma Mia!” said goodbye to Broadway a decade ago, there were tears and hugs and tons of applause. In the audience of its last show, one woman wasn't entirely buying it.

“I felt then that it wasn’t goodbye forever. I felt we’d be back one day,” says producer Judy Craymer, who had conceived of the show in the 1980s. “I always hoped.”

That one day has become today as the ABBA-fueled, feel-good musical returns to its first home on Broadway, the Winter Garden Theatre. It reopens Thursday night.

“It’s like when you go to visit the old place where you went to high school,” says Victor Wallace, who made his Broadway debut in the show in 2012, stayed to the final curtain in 2015 and has returned. “There's so many backstage stories and people and I’m a little overwhelmed.”

Fans have fueled the return of “Mamma Mia!” to make it among the top earners on Broadway, last week grossing $1.57 million over seven previews, fourth behind only “Wicked,” “The Lion King” and “Hamilton.”

‘A time of peril’

“Mamma Mia!” endured plenty during its first Broadway life — wars, hurricanes, the 2008 financial meltdown , the move to a smaller theater and critics, who never warmed to the show’s high-energy sweetness.

A hit in London — where it is still playing — “Mamma Mia!” opened in New York just a few weeks after the 2001 terror attacks when there was deep gloom and anxiety.

Christine Sherrill, who recently toured as the show's mom and is now making her Broadway debut in the role, says audiences are responding to another time of stress.

“We’re kind of in a time of peril again, where communities are divided. So to be able to go into some of these cities and have 3,000 people, who would never find themselves enjoying the same thing outside of the theater, sitting there all enjoying this communal experience is really interesting.”

The show, featuring more than 20 classic ABBA hits, including “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo,” has been a smash in dozens of countries, including South Korea, Italy, Denmark, South Africa and Spain.

Craymer sees the data about the new flock of theatergoers and notes this “Mamma Mia!” is popular with groups. “There were people that had seen it on Broadway — probably when they were younger — and now coming back in their 20s and 30s and then bringing their daughters or family.”

Craymer decades ago approached members of ABBA and made her pitch: Instead of doing a musical about the band, she insisted that their songs help tell an original story.

Craymer teamed up with playwright Catherine Johnson, and a story set on a Greek island was born about a young woman who is about to be married and wants her father to give her away. But she’s not sure who he is, so she invites her mom’s three former lovers to her wedding.

The musical prompted Craymer to produce a movie version starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, that became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2008. A sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” came out a decade later. ABBA’s music continues to be the backdrop for numerous popular TikTok trends.

In some way mirroring the joy onstage, backstage at “Mamma Mia!” is a party backstage, too, with milestones celebrated, outings, door decorating contests and gatherings

“Because of the nature of the show, I think it just bleeds into life backstage and that joy that you see on stage, it just overflows into our lives,” says Wallace.

Wallace, who started in the musical's ensemble and grew to play the young leading man, Sky, and now is one of the three possible dads, says the show is about friendship, parenthood, hope and second chances.

“It’s always surprising how the show surprises you emotionally,” he says. “It’s a great time. It’s fun. But I think people identify with these themes and these characters and I think that people are caught off guard as to how the show captures their heart and moves them.”

Sherrill looks at the story through a mother's eyes and realizes she's a different person than she was before she had twins. She offers another theme.

“It’s a lot about finding your identity,” she says. “I think that appeals to people on all levels — all people, all levels. Everyone’s trying to figure out who they are and what the best version of themselves is. So, I think, that’s sort of a universal message that’s really playing on people’s heartstrings as well, at least mine.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky on Aug 22: Report

Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky on Aug 22: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky on Aug 22: Report

    Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky on Aug 22: Report

  2. Turkish, Ukrainian FMs discuss peace process, Alaska summit

    Turkish, Ukrainian FMs discuss peace process, Alaska summit

  3. Trump-Putin meeting provides ‘new momentum’ to end Russia-Ukraine war: Erdoğan

    Trump-Putin meeting provides ‘new momentum’ to end Russia-Ukraine war: Erdoğan

  4. Historic inn still welcomes guests

    Historic inn still welcomes guests

  5. 'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

    'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade
Recommended
Historic inn still welcomes guests

Historic inn still welcomes guests
Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest
Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

Megadeth to embark on farewell tour
Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants

Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants
Preparations begin to return gorilla to home

Preparations begin to return gorilla to home
Erzurum to host Culture Route Festival

Erzurum to host Culture Route Festival
WORLD Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky on Aug 22: Report

Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky on Aug 22: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump aims to hold a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts as early as Aug. 22, the Axios news site reported Saturday.

ECONOMY Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye could emerge as a key hub in global supply chains with the opening of the Zangezur transport corridor, a route set to connect western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿