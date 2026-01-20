Davos revokes invite to Iran's FM amid deadly protest crackdown

DAVOS

The World Economic Forum announced Monday it had withdrawn its invitation to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for the annual gathering, pointing to the regime's violent response to ongoing protests.

"The Iranian Foreign Minister will not be attending Davos," the WEF stated on social media platform X.

Set for Jan. 19-23 in the Swiss resort of Davos, the event focuses on "A Spirit of Dialogue" to tackle global issues.

The forum explained: "Although he was invited last fall, the tragic loss of lives of civilians in Iran over the past few weeks means that it is not right for the Iranian government to be represented at Davos this year."

Protests erupted in Tehran late December over economic woes and the rial's sharp decline, later expanding nationwide.

They intensified Jan. 8 after the U.S.-based son of Iran's late shah called for street action against the regime.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces led to hundreds of casualties, particularly in western areas.

Authorities claimed "rioters," allegedly aided by U.S. and Israeli intelligence, had co-opted peaceful rallies.

Araghchi hit back, blaming the cancellation on "false claims and political pressure from Israel and its U.S.-based proxies and apologists."

He defended Iran's actions as protection against "armed terrorists and ISIL-style killings," purportedly supported by Israel's Mossad.

Araghchi questioned the WEF's consistency, noting Israeli President Isaac Herzog's 2024 Davos appearance despite Gaza-related legal challenges in Switzerland and accusations of "mass slaughter" there.

"If WEF wants to feign a supposedly 'moral' stance, that is its prerogative. But it should at least be consistent about it," he said.

"The current blatant double standard only conveys moral depravity and intellectual bankruptcy. People have the right to know the truth and judge for themselves. Shame is solely reserved for those who think otherwise."

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported Monday a death toll of 4,029 from the unrest.

It tallied 26,015 arrests by the 23rd day of protests and 5,811 severe injuries.

Demonstrations began Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar amid currency woes and economic hardship, spreading to other cities.

Officials have pinned blame on U.S. and Israeli support for "armed rioters" behind nationwide attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued repeated warnings to "hit hard" if protesters faced killings, but later praised Tehran for reportedly halting hundreds of planned executions.

Outside Iran, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of neighbouring Türkiye, in his first comments on the protests, described the unrest as a "new test" for Tehran, pledging Türkiye would "stand against any initiative" that would drag the region into chaos.

"We believe that, with a... policy prioritising dialogue and diplomacy, our Iranian brothers will, God willing, get through this trap-filled period," he said in a televised speech.