Maldives president holds record 15-hour press conference

Maldives president holds record 15-hour press conference

MALE
Maldives president holds record 15-hour press conference

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu addressed a press conference for nearly 15 hours, his office said on Sunday, claiming it broke a previous record held by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Muizzu, 46, began the marathon press conference at 10 a.m. on May 3, and it continued for 14 hours and 54 minutes with brief pauses for prayers, his office said in a statement.

"The conference extended past midnight, a new world record by a president, with President Muizzu continuously responding to questions from journalists," the statement said.

In October 2019, Ukraine's National Records Agency claimed that Zelensky's 14-hour press conference had broken an earlier record of over seven hours held by Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

The government of the Indian Ocean archipelago said Muizzu's extended session was also intended to coincide with World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

"He acknowledged the crucial role of the press in society and emphasized the importance of factual, balanced, and impartial reporting," the statement added.

During the lengthy session, Muizzu also responded to questions submitted by members of the public via journalists.

The statement said Muizzu, who came to power in 2023, was also marking his island nation's rise by two places to 104th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

During May 3's session, he answered a wide range of questions, the statement said.

Around two dozen reporters attended and were served food.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

    Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

  2. Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport

    Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport

  3. Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

    Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

  4. Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye

    Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye

  5. Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief

    Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief
Recommended
Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas
Houthi missile hits near Israels main airport

Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport
Australian PM basks in win, vows orderly gov’t

Australian PM basks in win, vows 'orderly' gov’t
UK far right sets sights high after election wins

UK far right sets sights high after election wins
Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists for Gaza offensive

Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists for Gaza offensive
Gaza journalists demand protection on World Press Freedom Day

Gaza journalists demand protection on World Press Freedom Day
WORLD Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian public security forces have deployed in the town of Ashrafieh Sahnaya in the southwestern part of Damascus, state news agency SANA said on May 3.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in the January-March period totaled 216.11 billion Turkish Liras ($5.72 billion), the country's banking watchdog said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿