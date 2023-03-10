Malaysian ex-PM facing graft charges

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was grilled yesterday by anti-graft agency officials for a second time in a matter of weeks and reportedly will be charged over alleged corruption connected with awarding of government contracts while he was in office.

The agency chief, Azam Baki, told the national Bernama news agency that Muhyiddin, 75, will be charged in court today. He did not give details.

A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the agency building yesterday, chanting “Fight! Fight!” and “Allahu Akbar (God is great)” as they accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of political persecution. Muhyiddin, 75, got out of his car and prayed with his supporters before he went into the building. In a Facebook statement hours earlier, he denied rumors that he had been arrested on March 8 while playing golf. He said he was summoned to the anti-graft agency but didn’t say why.

If Muhyiddin is charged, he will be the second former leader to be indicted after leaving office. Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak was hit with multiple graft charges after he lost the 2018 general elections and began a 12-year jail term in August after losing a final appeal in the first of several graft cases.

 

