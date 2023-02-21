Majority of population not prepared for earthquake: Survey

Majority of population not prepared for earthquake: Survey

ISTANBUL
Majority of population not prepared for earthquake: Survey

Though 85 percent of the respondents believe that a major quake might occur in their cities, 76 percent do not take any precautions, according to a survey conducted after the deadly earthquake in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

Research organization IPSOS conducted an earthquake survey between Feb. 14 and 16 with 1,000 people above 18 years of age representing the population, excluding the 11 provinces affected by Feb. 6’s quakes.

Some 85 percent of the respondents stated that it is possible to experience such a major disaster in their own cities in the near future.

While 43 percent of the participants said that a major quake would occur “very likely,” 42 percent of respondents stated they would “probably” experience a devastating earthquake.

On the other hand, 15 percent of the respondents do not think they will experience such a disaster in their cities.

While the majority of those who think about the “possibility of disaster” in their provinces reveal the level of anxiety in the society, the measures taken on this issue were not in line with this concern.

Some 76 percent of the participants in the study answered “No” to the question: “Have you done any research on the earthquake resistance of the house you live in?”

Only 37 percent of the participants said that the housing they lived in was earthquake resistant.

Some 31 percent of the respondents said they had an earthquake survival kit ready, while 69 percent stated they had not.

The rate of those seeking to prepare an emergency go bag was 73 percent.

Turkey, Türkiye, prepared,

WORLD Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

    Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

  2. Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States: President Tsai

    Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States: President Tsai

  3. Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated

    Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated

  4. Türkiye to build nearly 200,000 homes in quake-hit region

    Türkiye to build nearly 200,000 homes in quake-hit region

  5. Damaged artifacts moved to safe museums

    Damaged artifacts moved to safe museums
Recommended
Türkiye to build nearly 200,000 homes in quake-hit region

Türkiye to build nearly 200,000 homes in quake-hit region
Israeli team’s head returns historical Esther scrolls to Türkiye

Israeli team’s head returns historical Esther scrolls to Türkiye
No epidemic-prone diseases detected in quake zone: Minister

No epidemic-prone diseases detected in quake zone: Minister
Several quake-struck animals rescued, reunited with owners

Several quake-struck animals rescued, reunited with owners
Interior Ministry launches housing campaign for quake victims

Interior Ministry launches housing campaign for quake victims
Minister announces school reopening dates in quake-hit provinces

Minister announces school reopening dates in quake-hit provinces
WORLD Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested Monday against the government's judicial reform bill which they say threatens democracy, as lawmakers opened debate on key parts of the controversial overhaul.

ECONOMY Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Major industrial and economic centers in China and the United States are among the most vulnerable regions in the world to the increasingly destructive power of climate change-driven weather extremes, according to a comprehensive analysis yesterday.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.