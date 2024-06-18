Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

NEW YORK
Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.

“I was hospitalized for a blood infection for three months more than 10 years ago, and the bill was for more than $300,000,” said Williams, 38, a Fairbanks, Alaska, resident who works as a retail sales manager for AT&T. “I was in the middle of changing jobs, the only time in my life I haven’t had health insurance.”

When the bill went to collections, the debt was eventually lowered to about $50,000, he said, an amount that was still not feasible for him to pay.

Medical debt forgiveness, a priority for some lawmakers and advocates, would make a substantial difference to Williams' credit report and stop the calls from collections agencies.

“They don’t give you a choice in the hospital. ‘If you leave, you’ll die,' they told me. I didn't feel like dying," Williams said. “I don’t think anyone should have to go into financial ruin to live.”

Many Americans agree, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. According to the survey, about half of Americans say it’s extremely or very important for the U.S. government to provide debt relief for those who have yet to pay off medical treatments.

Especially since the pandemic, an increasing number of cities and states, including Connecticut, New York City, New Orleans and Chicago, are implementing their own versions of medical debt forgiveness. The Biden administration recently announced a proposed rule that would wipe consumer medical debt off most credit reports.

The poll found that support for medical debt forgiveness is particularly high in cases where a patient experienced health care fraud. About two-thirds of U.S. adults support medical debt forgiveness if the individual has, for example, been wrongfully billed for services.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

    Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

  2. Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

    Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

  3. Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

    Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

  4. Türkiye hits NATO defense spending target

    Türkiye hits NATO defense spending target

  5. Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain

    Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain
Recommended
UK inflation slows to central banks 2 pct target

UK inflation slows to central bank's 2 pct target
New railway project sparks interest in Thrace

New railway project sparks interest in Thrace
Türkiye eyes $1.5 bln in flour exports

Türkiye eyes $1.5 bln in flour exports
Fitch raises Türkiyes 2024 economic growth forecast

Fitch raises Türkiye's 2024 economic growth forecast
Chinese underground bankers launder Sinaloa drug money: US

Chinese 'underground bankers' launder Sinaloa drug money: US
Japans exports surge 13.5 percent in May

Japan's exports surge 13.5 percent in May
Boeing CEO recognizes gravity of safety crisis

Boeing CEO recognizes 'gravity' of safety crisis

WORLD Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy's coastguard said Wednesday it had recovered six bodies after a migrant boat sank this week off the southern coast with more than 60 people reported missing, including many children.

ECONOMY UK inflation slows to central banks 2 pct target

UK inflation slows to central bank's 2 pct target

British inflation slowed in May to the central bank's two-percent target, official data showed on Wednesday, boosting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's struggling election campaign.

SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿