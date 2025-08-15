Major parks to double as equipped disaster assembly areas under new regulation

ANKARA
Large urban parks exceeding 5,000 square meters will be equipped with advanced infrastructure to serve as qualified assembly areas during disasters and emergencies, under a new regulation published in the Official Gazette.

The amendment to the “Planned Areas Zoning Regulation,” prepared by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, outlines significant changes regarding childcare centers, healthcare facilities and disaster response sites.

Under the new rules, major parks will be fitted with underground sewage, mechanical, electrical and communications systems to support post-disaster needs. Fire hydrants, as deemed necessary by fire departments, will be installed, while designated helicopter landing zones may also be established. In high-density areas, public healthcare facilities will be permitted within park boundaries.

The regulation also mandates that in mixed-use residential-commercial plots with construction areas exceeding 25,000 square meters and more than 250 independent units, standalone family health care centers must be built.

Similarly, for projects larger than 15,000 square meters with over 150 units, dedicated daycare centers for children aged 0-66 months will be required.

Additionally, the changes allow improvements to existing licensed buildings in areas without a valid zoning plan, aiming to facilitate upgrades and modernization in such regions.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, in a statement on the Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal, said, “We are enhancing our parks with new features beyond their role as playgrounds. Parks larger than 5,000 square meters will be transformed into safe gathering areas for disasters and emergencies through comprehensive infrastructure and superstructure works."

