Major auto factories to reopen by May 11: Minister

  • May 05 2020 15:12:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
As Turkey eases coronavirus measures, all major automotive factories in the country will restart operations by May 11, the country's industry and technology minister said on May 5.

"A large chunk of automotive factories have already restarted production," Mustafa Varank told an Ankara Chamber of Commerce online meeting.

He also said some textile firms are back in operation, and with the normalization of malls and export channels, this sector will recover fast.

After the worldwide spread of coronavirus from China, many factories had to halt production due to measures to stem the virus’ spread, such as lockdowns.

Varank added that Turkey will establish an additional lab in the capital Ankara to test for the virus, with a capacity of over 4,000 tests a day.

Turkey conducted 1.17 million tests by May 4.

