Major animal shelter in Istanbul undergoes renovation

ISTANBUL
After sheltering thousands of animals for 25 years, an animal shelter in Istanbul’s Fatih district has fallen into disrepair, leading authorities to launch reconstruction efforts.

 

Occupying 8 acres of land and housing around 1,350 dogs, Yedikule Animal Shelter is anticipated to undergo restoration in four phases.

 

Within the scope of the works completed in the first stage, municipal authorities completed the construction of nine 55-square-meter units, each with open and closed living areas. These units were designed to accommodate 15 to 20 dogs in a comfortable manner, offering them contemporary, safe and healthy living dwellings.

 

“We've finished the first stage of our project and adapted our dogs' new living arrangements to meet health regulations,” Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan explained.

 

Turan further emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, “Yedikule Animal Shelter is not just a shelter; it is a home and a haven for our animals. We hope to improve the lives of our tiny companions and extend our shelter's capacity by updating our long-standing facility.”

 

Turan pointed out that their primary objective is to design a habitat that respects animal rights and places a high priority on human values with the comprehensive renovation project.

 

As a result of the large-scale work, new facilities, including a dog training park, an area for isolating external parasite-infected dogs and a digital screening room, will also be constructed.

 

With the completion of the initiative, the shelter will rank among Istanbul's best-equipped animal care facilities, according to Turan.

