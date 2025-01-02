Maintenance fees see around 45 pct hike in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The service and maintenance fee hikes started at a minimum of 26 percent and a maximum of 60 percent across Istanbul following the determination of the minimum wage hike, corresponding to an average of 45 percent raise.

The maintenance fee, referred to as "aidat" in Turkish, is a recurring payment that covers shared apartment expenses, including elevator maintenance, electricity bills and staff salaries. After the minimum wage increase, a board of property owners meets to determine the new rate for the maintenance fee hike.

As consumer rights play a crucial role in the process of determining maintenance fee hikes, Real Estate Law Specialist Lawyer Ali Güvenç Kiraz provided insights into the key aspects of the procedure and the nature of these service and maintenance fees.

According to Kiraz, tenants are responsible for paying the service fees for the property they occupy; however, the landlord is responsible for major repairs and the maintenance of fixtures.

Kiraz noted that residents who do not use shared spaces, such as elevators, are not exempt from paying their share of the costs unless the building's management plan specifies otherwise. However, residents have the right to object to paying fees for more luxurious amenities, such as childcare rooms.

Kiraz explained that residents who believe the rate set by the board is excessively high can file a lawsuit within one month to have it canceled.