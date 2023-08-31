Maine’s puffin colonies recovering

Maine’s puffin colonies recovering

EASTERN EGG ROCK, Maine
Maine’s puffin colonies recovering

On remote islands off the Maine coast, a unique bird held its own this year in the face of climate change.

Atlantic puffins, clownish seabirds with colorful bills and waddling gaits, had their second consecutive rebound year for fledging chicks after suffering a catastrophic 2021, said scientists who monitor the birds. The news flies in the face of environmental trends, as scientists have said warming waters off New England jeopardize the birds because that reduces the kind of fish they need to feed their chicks.

One fish, though, the sand lance, has remained in abundance this year, allowing puffins to thrive, said Don Lyons, director of conservation science at National Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute in Bremen, Maine. He said it’s a sign the impact of climate change on ecosystems is not always as tidy as we think.

The encouraging news comes as the Audubon Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary of tending to Maine’s puffin colonies, which it restored from just a few dozen pairs. There are now as many as 3,000 birds, and the population is stable, Lyons said.

“This year is a good example of how complex things are. We can’t boil it down to one variable,” he said. “We still have a lot to learn.”

The puffins, also known as “clowns of the sea” or “sea parrots,” nest in burrows and feed their chicks small fish such as herring. Two years ago, the colonies suffered one of their worst years for reproduction in decades due to a lack of those fish. Only about a quarter of the birds were able to raise chicks that summer.

Audubon and other conservation groups have tied the fish shortage to warming ocean temperatures. The Gulf of Maine, which has puffin colonies on its islands, is warming faster than most of the world’s oceans, and some recent years have been especially warm. The early part of this summer appears to have been “still unusually warm,” said David Reidmiller, climate center director at Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland, Maine.

climate chage,

TÜRKIYE Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

    Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

    Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

  3. Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

    Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

  4. Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

    Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

  5. Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president

    Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president
Recommended
Strike-hit German stunt performers train kids

Strike-hit German stunt performers train kids
Venice fest boss baffled by hostility to Woody Allen

Venice fest boss baffled by hostility to Woody Allen
Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moons south pole

Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moon's south pole
Japans century of efforts to tame earthquakes

Japan's century of efforts to tame earthquakes
50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat

50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat
TV news crew robbed while reporting on robberies

TV news crew robbed while reporting on robberies
WORLD Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Donald Trump routinely overvalued his net worth by billions of dollars each year between 2011 and 2021, New York's attorney general alleged on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by a more-than-expected 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from a year ago, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.