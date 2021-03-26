Main opposition leader urges snap elections in fall

  • March 26 2021 16:12:21

Main opposition leader urges snap elections in fall

ANKARA
Main opposition leader urges snap elections in fall

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (MHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said Turkey must hold general elections in the fall, before the scheduled time in 2023.

“Can a state be governed like this? They must go to the election. The election should be in the fall,” he said on March 26, speaking to private broadcaster Fox TV.

He also criticized the ruling party’s congresses amid the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in Turkey.

“We did not hold such a convention. We respected our people. Only our delegates came, we created separate halls for journalists. We did whatever was necessary for health,” he said and accused the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of not “valuing” people.

The CHP leader blamed the AKP for holding crowded congress despite the pandemic but fining a total of 254,000 citizens on the streets due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We will come to power with the support of the people. Within the first week we will refund the money of 254,000 people who were fined,” he stated.

Elaborating on the closure case against the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated that his party is against the dissolution of political parties, neither the HDP nor others.

If the HDP has “wrongful” acts, the CHP will express that, he noted.

The government wants to spark disagreement among the opposition parties, he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu noted that the CHP is in alliance with the Democrat Party, Felicity (Saadet) Party and İYİ (Good) Party, but not allies with the HDP.

snap elections,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey welcomes EU rhetoric, urges concrete action

    Turkey welcomes EU rhetoric, urges concrete action

  2. Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

    Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

  3. Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

    Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

  4. 'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

    'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

  5. Assault perpetrator that led to social media outrage detained

    Assault perpetrator that led to social media outrage detained
Recommended
CHP should have reached out to more citizens: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP should have reached out to more citizens: Kılıçdaroğlu
Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention
Prison sentence upheld for former court member

Prison sentence upheld for former court member
HDP’s Gergerlioğlu released after detention

HDP’s Gergerlioğlu released after detention
MHP leader welcomes case seeking closure of HDP

MHP leader welcomes case seeking closure of HDP
Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

WORLD China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

China foisted sanctions on British lawmakers and lobby groups on March 25, widening a chasm between Beijing and Western powers critical of alleged rights violations in Xinjiang.
ECONOMY Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

Turkey offered Egypt to send the Nene Hatun vessel to help its operations in reopening the Suez Canal after a massive container ship ran aground, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu told private broadcaster NTV on March 26.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe mutually parted ways with manager Erol Bulut on March 25. 