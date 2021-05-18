Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

  • May 18 2021 15:32:18

Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

ANKARA
Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said the responsibility of every child killed in Palestine belongs to the whole world.

“What are the democrats of the world doing while there is a bloodbath,” he asked, speaking at the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting on May 18.

What Israel has been doing is a “massacre” and it is being done in the 21st century, he said, referring to the recent attacks on Palestinian territory.

“It is our common duty to call on all of humanity,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.

Palestinians reclaim their occupied land, and they want to have an independent state, “which is their most natural right,” he said. “What hurts me is the division in the Islamic world.”

He emphasized that the countries across the world “talk about peace in their own respective countries, but remain silent toward the massacre in Palestine.”

Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the United Nations for not making the necessary effort in this regard.

“We continue our solidarity with the Palestinian people. While Palestine was struggling for independence, our youth were there. The graves of some of our youngsters are still there. It is our greatest desire for Palestine to emerge as an independent state,” he stated.

Turkey, Politics,

TURKEY Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

    Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

  2. Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

    Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

  3. Turkey announces one-off payments for pandemic-hit sectors

    Turkey announces one-off payments for pandemic-hit sectors

  4. Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement

  5. Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

    Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party
Recommended
İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel

İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel
MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine
Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party
CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says

CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says
CHP to reveal proposals for system change

CHP to reveal proposals for system change
Turkish Parliament condemns Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque

Turkish Parliament condemns Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque
WORLD Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by U.S. scientists.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $140.8 bln

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $140.8 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $140.8 billion in March, according to the country’s central bank on May 18. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.