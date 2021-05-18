Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said the responsibility of every child killed in Palestine belongs to the whole world.



“What are the democrats of the world doing while there is a bloodbath,” he asked, speaking at the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting on May 18.



What Israel has been doing is a “massacre” and it is being done in the 21st century, he said, referring to the recent attacks on Palestinian territory.



“It is our common duty to call on all of humanity,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.



Palestinians reclaim their occupied land, and they want to have an independent state, “which is their most natural right,” he said. “What hurts me is the division in the Islamic world.”



He emphasized that the countries across the world “talk about peace in their own respective countries, but remain silent toward the massacre in Palestine.”



Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the United Nations for not making the necessary effort in this regard.



“We continue our solidarity with the Palestinian people. While Palestine was struggling for independence, our youth were there. The graves of some of our youngsters are still there. It is our greatest desire for Palestine to emerge as an independent state,” he stated.