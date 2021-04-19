Main opposition CHP vows to be ‘more visible’ in upcoming period

ANKARA
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has vowed that the main opposition party will be more visible in the coming period and continue to dispatch delegations across the country to explain the party’s policies and solutions to the country’s problems.

“Dispatching just one lawmaker to a province is insufficient. His or her work there does not turn out to be visible. We first have to make this mandate visible. That’s why we need to expand the delegations we are dispatching,” Kılıçdaroğlu told daily Milliyet in an interview.

Kılıçdaroğlu explained that the party is sending its lawmakers and senior party officials in groups to the different parts of the country to explain the party’s politics and solutions to the country’s main problems.

“When they go to a city, they should not limit their visit to the city center. They should go to the districts and even some large villages. These districts and villages have not been our destination for a very long time. When they meet a CHP MP, people ask whatever they have in their minds about our policies,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

This will allow the CHP to explain itself in a more direct way and break prejudices, the chairman stressed. “Because people in these constituencies have not heard of our policies from us but from our rivals. We could not explain ourselves to them.”

Kılıçdaroğlu informed that the CHP dispatched delegations to all 81 provinces in a bid to analyze the consequences of the pandemic on the social and economic conditions on the Turkish people. “Now we have all the data to make a good analysis about social and economic state of Turkey,” he said.

The CHP leader also responded to criticisms that the social democrat party has shifted more towards right-wing politics under his leadership, saying, “I am of the opinion that we should elaborate politics not through the right-left dispute but over the concepts of democracy and authoritarianism in the 21st century. In this century, people — regardless of their identities — want democracy.”

