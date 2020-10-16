Main opposition CHP launches ‘step-by-step to government’ project

ANKARA

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has launched what it calls “step-by-step to government” project, underlining the basic parameters of the social democrats’ road map until the next general elections.



CHP chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu launched the project at a meeting in Istanbul with the participation of senior party officials and said that 6,800 party members will visit 961 residential districts in Turkey to promote the CHP’s policies.



“The CHP is the only political party able to produce solutions to the problems of Turkey,” he said. “We are the party that has to bear the heaviest responsibility for Turkey.”



The main opposition party should be able to promote its solutions to the existing problems of Turkey instead of complaining about the government, Kılıçdaroğlu said, recalling that each party member should explain the content of the Second Centennial Manifesto of the CHP that was declared in late July convention of the party.



“We should, therefore, explain what we will do in order to solve the problems of Turkey,” he stated.



Kılıçdaroğlu cited the judicial system as the most important problem of Turkey after a lower court has rejected to implement a ruling by the Constitutional Court regarding the trial of former CHP MP Enis Berberoğlu.



“We are facing a broken justice system. I would have never envisaged that our justice would be tarnished to this extent,” he suggested.



“The justice normally has an internal inspection system. It is composed of a chain of legal bodies, from lower court to supreme court and to European Court of Human Rights. But when a lower court denies abiding by the verdict of the highest court then the corrosion of justice begins,” he said.



A first instance court in Istanbul which has denied to implement a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Berberoğlu gives the message that it’s a court disregarding the rule of law as it takes its power from the presidential palace and not the Constitution, Kılıçdaroğlu stated.



“A state cannot function in the absence of justice. The religion of the state is justice. If you destroy justice, you will also destroy humanity, the Earth and the eco-system.”