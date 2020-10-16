Main opposition CHP launches ‘step-by-step to government’ project

  • October 16 2020 14:55:10

Main opposition CHP launches ‘step-by-step to government’ project

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP launches ‘step-by-step to government’ project

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has launched what it calls “step-by-step to government” project, underlining the basic parameters of the social democrats’ road map until the next general elections.

CHP chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu launched the project at a meeting in Istanbul with the participation of senior party officials and said that 6,800 party members will visit 961 residential districts in Turkey to promote the CHP’s policies.

“The CHP is the only political party able to produce solutions to the problems of Turkey,” he said. “We are the party that has to bear the heaviest responsibility for Turkey.”

The main opposition party should be able to promote its solutions to the existing problems of Turkey instead of complaining about the government, Kılıçdaroğlu said, recalling that each party member should explain the content of the Second Centennial Manifesto of the CHP that was declared in late July convention of the party.

“We should, therefore, explain what we will do in order to solve the problems of Turkey,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu cited the judicial system as the most important problem of Turkey after a lower court has rejected to implement a ruling by the Constitutional Court regarding the trial of former CHP MP Enis Berberoğlu.

“We are facing a broken justice system. I would have never envisaged that our justice would be tarnished to this extent,” he suggested.

“The justice normally has an internal inspection system. It is composed of a chain of legal bodies, from lower court to supreme court and to European Court of Human Rights. But when a lower court denies abiding by the verdict of the highest court then the corrosion of justice begins,” he said.

A first instance court in Istanbul which has denied to implement a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Berberoğlu gives the message that it’s a court disregarding the rule of law as it takes its power from the presidential palace and not the Constitution, Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

“A state cannot function in the absence of justice. The religion of the state is justice. If you destroy justice, you will also destroy humanity, the Earth and the eco-system.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

    Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

  2. Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

    Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

  3. Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

    Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

  4. Turkish FM holds phone talks with Russian, Azerbaijani counterparts

    Turkish FM holds phone talks with Russian, Azerbaijani counterparts

  5. ISIL member wanted by France detained in Turkey

    ISIL member wanted by France detained in Turkey
Recommended
CHP’s Berberoğlu applies to upper court for retrial

CHP’s Berberoğlu applies to upper court for retrial
President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

President Erdoğan refutes early election calls
CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president

CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president
CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP

CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP
Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

Top court member’s tweet stirs debate
Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations

Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations
WORLD Its time to prepare for no trade-deal Brexit: Johnson

It's time to prepare for no trade-deal Brexit: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Oct. 16 it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously and that unless Brussels changed course there would not be an agreement.

ECONOMY Patent applications rise 47% in 2019

Patent applications rise 47% in 2019

The number of patent applications rose by 47% in Turkey last year, the country's industry and technology minister said on Oct. 16. 

SPORTS Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenian police on Oct. 15 awarded a Turkish alpine skier with a medal for her heroic acts to save a Slovenian minor's life in February. 