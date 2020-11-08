Main opposition CHP hails Biden's US election win

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's main opposition leader late Nov. 7 congratulated the incoming U.S. president and vice president on their electoral victory.

"I would like to congratulate Joe Biden for his election as the 46th President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris as Vice-President," Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), said in English on Twitter.

"I look forward to strengthening Turkish-American relations and our strategic alliance," he added.

Biden on Nov. 8 won the crucial state of Pennsylvania, and with victory there surpassed the necessary 270 Electoral College delegates needed to claim the White House, according to The Associated Press and other news organizations.