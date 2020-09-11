Main opposition CHP closes its headquarters due to coronavirus

  • September 11 2020 16:14:00

Main opposition CHP closes its headquarters due to coronavirus

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP closes its headquarters due to coronavirus

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has decided to temporarily close its headquarters after an increasing number of people with the coronavirus who have been in the building.

The party staff will work from their homes as of Sept. 14, said the party in a statement.

“It is known by everyone that the cases of COVID-19 have increased exponentially recently and the figures announced every day does not reflect the truth. It is also clear that the government did not take the necessary measures to protect public health, despite our comprehensive recommendations and continuous warnings about the measures to be taken from the very beginning of the outbreak,” said the statement.

“The CHP headquarters’ personnel have been deemed appropriate to work from their homes as of  Sept.14 considering the increasing cases and the state of imprudence. The transition date to normal working order will be determined according to the course of the pandemic in our country,” said the statement.

In the past week, CHP spokesperson Faik Öztrak, vice chair Onursal Adıgüzel, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s lawyer Celal Çelik and Kılıçdaroğlu’s adviser Recep Cengiz announced that they were COVID-19 positive. Following the positive cases seen among the party administrators, Kılıçdaroğlu was also tested and the result was announced to be negative.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

  2. Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO

    Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO

  3. Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

    Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

  4. Health minister warns of daily virus caseload surge as Turkey conducts nationwide inspections

    Health minister warns of daily virus caseload surge as Turkey conducts nationwide inspections

  5. Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece

    Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece
Recommended
Restriction on access to abortion is human rights violation: Top court

Restriction on access to abortion is human rights violation: Top court
Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece

Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece
Suspect in hotel room assault incident released

Suspect in hotel room assault incident released
Turkey conducts naval exercise off Libya coast

Turkey conducts naval exercise off Libya coast 
Turkey to begin pilot scheme for e-hearings on Sept 15

Turkey to begin pilot scheme for e-hearings on Sept 15

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east
WORLD Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos spent a third night in the open on Sept. 11 after the country’s largest camp burned down, as France, Germany and the Netherlands offered to take in hundreds of them, especially children.
ECONOMY NASA to buy moon dirt mined by private firms

NASA to buy moon dirt mined by private firms

NASA announces a program under which it wants to buy rocks, dirt and other lunar materials to be mined by private firms as the US is set to relaunch its the moon mission

SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.