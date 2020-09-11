Main opposition CHP closes its headquarters due to coronavirus

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has decided to temporarily close its headquarters after an increasing number of people with the coronavirus who have been in the building.



The party staff will work from their homes as of Sept. 14, said the party in a statement.



“It is known by everyone that the cases of COVID-19 have increased exponentially recently and the figures announced every day does not reflect the truth. It is also clear that the government did not take the necessary measures to protect public health, despite our comprehensive recommendations and continuous warnings about the measures to be taken from the very beginning of the outbreak,” said the statement.



“The CHP headquarters’ personnel have been deemed appropriate to work from their homes as of Sept.14 considering the increasing cases and the state of imprudence. The transition date to normal working order will be determined according to the course of the pandemic in our country,” said the statement.



In the past week, CHP spokesperson Faik Öztrak, vice chair Onursal Adıgüzel, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s lawyer Celal Çelik and Kılıçdaroğlu’s adviser Recep Cengiz announced that they were COVID-19 positive. Following the positive cases seen among the party administrators, Kılıçdaroğlu was also tested and the result was announced to be negative.