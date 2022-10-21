Maillot’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to come to Zorlu PSM

ISTANBUL
Director and choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot’s reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s timeless piece “Romeo and Juliet” will be on stage in Istanbul in February next year.

In 1985, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo Company was born with the wish of H.R.H. the Princess of Hanover, who wanted to enroll in this dance tradition in Monaco. The new company was directed by Ghislaine Thesmar and Pierre Lacotte, then by Jean-Yves Esquerre.

With his experience as a dancer with Rosella Hightower and John Neumeier, and as choreographer-director of the Centre Chorégraphique National de Tours, Jean-Christophe Maillot has turned the company around.

He created more than 40 ballets for her, including several which enter the repertoire of large international companies.

The Ballets de Monte-Carlo are now in demand throughout the world thanks to the iconic works of Jean-Christophe Maillot such as Vers un pays sage (1995), Roméo et Juliette (1996), Cendrillon (1999), La Belle (2001), Le Songe (2005), Altro Canto (2006), Faust (2007), LAC (2011), CHORE (2013), Casse-Noisette Compagnie (2013), La Mégère apprivoisée (2017), Abstract/Life (2018), Core meu and Coppél-i.A. (2019).

Furthermore, Maillot also enriches the company’s repertoire by inviting the major choreographers of our time but also enabling emerging choreographers to work with this exceptional structure, which are the 50 dancers of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

Among these guest choreographers are Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Shen Wei, Alonzo King, Emio Greco, Chris Haring, Marco Goecke, Lucinda Childs, William Forsythe, Jiri Kylian, Karole Armitage, Maurice Béjart and even Marie Chouinard.

In 2000, Maillot created the Monaco Dance Forum, international showcase that presents an eclectic fusion of performances, exhibitions, workshops and conferences. The company regularly participates in this festival, as does the Princess Grace Academy.

In 2011, under the chairmanship of H.R.H. the Princess of Hanover, a new structure directed by Maillot reunited these three institutions: The Ballets de Monte-Carlo currently concentrate on the excellence of an international company, the assets of a diverse festival and the potential for a school of a high level.

“Romeo and Juliet” will meet art lovers at Zorlu PSM on Feb. 3 and 4, 2023. Tickets are available online.

