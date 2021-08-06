Mahmut Özer appointed as new education minister

  • August 06 2021 08:58:00

Mahmut Özer appointed as new education minister

ANKARA
Mahmut Özer appointed as new education minister

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Mahmut Özer as the country’s new education minister following the resignation of Ziya Selçuk, according to a decree published on Aug. 6.

In the decision, it was stated that Selçuk’s request for resignation was accepted.

Before Selçuk resigned, Özer was serving as his deputy.

Born in Tokat in 1970, Özer graduated from Istanbul Technical University’s (ITU) Electronics and Communication Engineering Department in 1992.

He worked as an electronics engineer at the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) Dalaman Airport between 1992-1994.

Özer completed his master’s and doctorate degrees at Karadeniz Technical University, Institute of Science and Technology, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

He worked as a faculty member at Gazi Osmanpaşa University and Zonguldak Karaelmas University.

Özer earlier served as the chair of Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM) (2017-2018) and Rector of Bülent Ecevit University (2010-2017).

Selçuk thanked his colleagues in his statement on Twitter. “My duty as the education minister has come to an end as of today. I would like to express my gratitude to our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who gave me the opportunity to work for the children of my country,” he said.

Selçuk had held the position of education minister since July 10, 2018.

The decree also announced the appointment of three new deputy education ministers: Prof. Dr. Petek Aşkar, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Emre Bilgili and Dr. Sadri Şensoy.

