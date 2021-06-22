Magnitude 5.3 quake rattles southwestern Turkey

  • June 22 2021 08:48:25

Magnitude 5.3 quake rattles southwestern Turkey

ANKARA
Magnitude 5.3 quake rattles southwestern Turkey

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla, the country's disaster agency said early on June 22. 

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck 11.4 kilometers (7.08 miles) below the surface of the Aegean Sea, 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) off the coast of Datca district.

It struck at 2214 GMT, AFAD announced, while reporting no casualties so far.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country's third-largest city, Izmir, killing at least 115 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.​​​​​​​

In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 quake struck the industrial province of Kocaeli, leaving nearly 18,000 people dead and around 45,000 others injured.

Nearly 16 million people were affected and around 200,000 people were left homeless.

ECONOMY Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

    Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

  2. Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

    Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

  3. Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

    Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

  4. Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

    Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

  5. Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit

    Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit
Recommended
Russian tourists return to Turkish resort after flights resume

Russian tourists return to Turkish resort after flights resume
Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus

Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus
Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit

Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit

US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges

US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges
Official dons wingsuit every day to get home

Official dons wingsuit every day to get home
Warming of Mediterranean Sea makes basin ‘safe heaven’ for invaders: Report

Warming of Mediterranean Sea makes basin ‘safe heaven’ for invaders: Report
WORLD WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

The WHO is setting up a hub in South Africa to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licenses to produce COVID-19 vaccines, in what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a historic step to spread lifesaving technology.

ECONOMY Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Turkey's largest defense company Aselsan signed an export agreement worth €42.59 million ($50.7 million), according to a statement on June 22.

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.