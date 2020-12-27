Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

  • December 27 2020 11:12:00

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the Turkish eastern province of Elazığ on Dec. 27 morning, said the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake was also felt in Malatya, Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Batman and Diyarbakır provinces.

“No unfavorable situation has been detected following the earthquake,” Elazığ’s governor Erkaya Yırık said, adding: “Our teams are meticulously working in the field.”

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also said: “There is no negative situation so far. All of our teams are currently inspecting the area.”

“No loss of life or damage has been reported,” Soylu added, citing information from provincial authorities, and search and rescue teams.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was also recorded on Dec. 27 off the coast of Aegean province of Muğla, AFAD said.

