Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

ISTANBUL

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was recorded in Turkey’s southern Antalya province on Dec. 5, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 3.44 p.m. local time (1244 GMT) off the Gazipaşa district.

It took place at a depth of 77.58 kilometers (48.2 miles), AFAD added.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to buildings.