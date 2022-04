Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

ISTANBUL

A magnitude-5.2 earthquake jolted eastern Malatya province on April 9, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The agency said that the quake struck off the Pütürge district at 17.02 p.m. local time.

The earthquake was also felt in Elazığ, Adıyaman and Kahramanmaraş.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.