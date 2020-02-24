Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes western Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled Manisa province in western Turkey early on Feb. 24, according to the country’s top disaster management body.

The quake occurred at 05:43 local time (0243GMT), said the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

It struck at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

No casualties were observed according to initial reports.

On Feb. 23, eastern Turkey was shaken by a magnitude 5.9 quake near its border with Iran which killed nine people and left 50 others injured.