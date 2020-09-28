Magnitude-4.6 earthquake strikes Aegean Sea

  September 28 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A magnitude-4.6 earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean Sea, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said early on Sept. 28.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 7.12 a.m. local time (0412GMT) at the depth of 37.57 kilometers (23 miles).

The closest settlements to the epicenter were 17 kilometers away from the Mt. Athos region in northeastern Greece and 109 kilometers (67 miles) off the coast of Gökçeada district in Turkey’s northwestern Çanakkale province.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

