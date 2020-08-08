Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits southeastern Turkey

BİTLİS- Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Turkey's southeastern province of Bitlis on Aug. 7, according to the country's disaster agency.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck the Hizan district at 10.20 p.m. local time (0720GMT).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.99 kilometers (4.3 miles), said AFAD.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter that no damage has been reported so far from the provincial governor's office.