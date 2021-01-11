Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Turkish capital

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled Turkey’s capital Ankara on Jan. 10, according to the country’s disaster management agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on its website that the epicenter of quake was the Kalecik district.

It occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers (around 8 miles) at 10.53 p.m. local time (1953 GMT), the agency added.

Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin said that there has been no loss of life or property so far in Kalecik.

On Oct. 30, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey’s third-largest city Izmir, killing at least 115 and injuring more than 1,000 victims.​​​​​​​