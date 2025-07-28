Maduro's party sweeps Venezuela mayoral vote

CARACAS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Caracas mayor-elect Adm. Carmen Melendez, right, celebrate after municipal elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 28, 2025.(AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

Venezuela's ruling party won the majority of mayoral seats on July 27 in elections boycotted by the main opposition, coinciding with the anniversary of President Nicolas Maduro's reelection last year.

The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won 285 of 335 mayoralties, according to Maduro's own projections, which he celebrated with supporters early Monday in Caracas's Bolivar Square.

"Victory, popular victory!" Maduro shouted. "Democracy and peace, the unity of the people, have triumphed."

The country's electoral authority, accused of loyalty to Maduro, put turnout at 44 percent.

That represents just over 6 million voters, although polling stations in several cities showed low turnout throughout the day.

In one year, Maduro has won the presidency, absolute control of parliament, 23 of 24 governorships and now municipal power.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, whose candidate lost to Maduro in the presidential election last year, said on X: "What happened between July 28, 2024, and today?"

"That day, 70 percent of the country voted for EDMUNDO GONZALEZ, and today, 90 percent said NO to MADURO," referring to what she said was the abstention rate.

A dissident wing of Machado's movement participated in the elections and, according to Maduro, won 50 mayoralties.

"The new opposition," the president declared, while the opposition leader branded them Maduro collaborators.