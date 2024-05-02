Maduro keeps Venezuela minimum wage frozen but raises bonuses

Maduro keeps Venezuela minimum wage frozen but raises bonuses

CARACAS
Maduro keeps Venezuela minimum wage frozen but raises bonuses

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday announced an increase in state bonuses for public sector workers but kept the minimum wage frozen at the equivalent of less than $4 a month.

"Today, I have decided to raise the minimum comprehensive income of workers to $130," the leftist president said at a meeting with oil industry workers in Caracas after participating in a May Day march.

The "comprehensive minimum income" comprises the minimum wage of $3.50, plus a $40 food bonus and an "Economic War Bonus" that will be raised from $60 to $90, ruling party lawmaker and former labor minister Francisco Torrealba said after the president did not give specifics.

The "Economic War Bonus" was created to counteract the effect of US sanctions against Venezuela and only applies to the 5.5 million public sector workers in the country of 30 million.

The increase has no impact on benefits such as other bonuses and unemployment benefits or pensions, which are pegged to the formal minimum wage that last increased in 2022 when it was equivalent to around $30 — a sum now worth about $3.50 due to the devaluation of the bolivar.

Union leaders have questioned this wage "bonus" policy, but Maduro justifies it due to the impact of U.S. sanctions.

The Confederation of Venezuelan Workers, which is critical of Maduro, also demonstrated Wednesday in Caracas demanding a minimum wage of at least $200.

The average cost of food for a family exceeds $500 a month.

Venezuela has been hit in recent years by chronic inflation — Maduro projected a 60 percent rise in prices for this year — and by the constant depreciation of the bolivar, displaced by an informal dollarization that prevails in the majority of commercial transactions.

Venezuela heads to the polls for presidential elections on July 28, with Maduro widely expected to seek reelection and his main opposition challenger disqualified from running.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

    Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

  3. Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

  4. Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

    Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

  5. Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

    Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
Recommended
Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN
EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy

EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy
OECD lifts growth forecast for Turkish economy to 3.4 percent

OECD lifts growth forecast for Turkish economy to 3.4 percent
Elimination of Teslas charging department raises worries

Elimination of Tesla's charging department raises worries

US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high

US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high
Some 50 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in three months

Some 50 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in three months
WORLD China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

A revival of industrial policies is under way around the world, the United Nations said Thursday, with countries going for technological innovation to diversify their economies.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿