Madrasa preserves Seljuk heritage in Isparta

Madrasa preserves Seljuk heritage in Isparta

ISPARTA
Madrasa preserves Seljuk heritage in Isparta

The Ertokuş Madrasa, built around 8 centuries ago in the southern province of Isparta’s Atabey district by Seljuk frontier commander Ertokuş Gazi, continues to survive as a significant cultural heritage site.

 

Constructed during the reign of Seljuk Sultan Alaaddin Keykubat I, the madrasa has served as an important center of education from the Seljuk period through the Ottoman era and remains open to visitors today while preserving its historical identity.

 

Bekir Manav, head of the Isparta History and Culture Research Association, said the madrasa is one of the most important historical structures in the province and among the rare Seljuk-era monuments that have survived to the present day.

 

“According to its inscription, the structure was built in 1224 by Ertokuş Gazi during the reign of Sultan Alaaddin Keykubat. It is one of the most significant surviving Seljuk works in Isparta. As there are no Seljuk structures in the city center, this madrasa in Atabey holds particular importance,” he said.

 

Manav emphasized that the madrasa functioned as an educational institution throughout history, training prominent statesmen and members of the scholarly class during both the Seljuk and Ottoman periods.

 

He noted that education at the madrasa extended beyond religious studies.

 

“These madrasas also offered instruction in disciplines such as geometry, algebra and physics. Students were selected through a specific system, and graduates went on to serve as judges, scholars or hold important positions in the state. This structure acts as a bridge between the past and the future. Our aim is to pass on historical and cultural values to new generations and to promote Ertokuş Gazi,” he said.

 

With its architecture and deep-rooted history, the madrasa continues to attract both domestic and international visitors to the region.

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