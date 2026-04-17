Madonna to release sequel to ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’

Madonna to release sequel to ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’

NEW YORK
Madonna to release sequel to ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’

Pop icon Madonna has announced a new album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II,” set for release on July 3 via Warner Records, more than two decades after the original.

The upcoming record serves as a sequel to her critically acclaimed 2005 album “Confessions on a Dance Floor” and marks her first full-length release since 2019’s “Madame X.”

Widely seen as a return to her peak in pop music, the original “Confessions” produced major hits including “Hung Up,” “Sorry,” “Get Together” and “Jump.” The album achieved platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and won the Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2006.

Madonna had previously hinted at a follow-up project. In December 2024, she shared a video from the studio alongside producer Stuart Price, who also worked on the original album.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Madonna described the artistic vision behind the new record, emphasizing the spiritual and communal aspects of dance.

“We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we’ve been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices,” she said. “The dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect — with your wounds, with your fragility.”

She added that music and movement have the power to reshape perception, drawing listeners into a trance-like state and fostering a sense of unity.

“To rave is an art. It’s about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people,” Madonna said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire more land

Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

    Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

  2. Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

    Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

  3. US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

    US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

  4. Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

    Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

  5. Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

    Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat
Recommended
17th-century Dutch ship cannon put on display in İzmir

17th-century Dutch ship cannon put on display in İzmir
Manisa showcases layered heritage with UNESCO-recognized sites

Manisa showcases layered heritage with UNESCO-recognized sites
1,500-year-old knife set unearthed at ancient city of Hadrianopolis

1,500-year-old knife set unearthed at ancient city of Hadrianopolis
Ahead of its time: Art Cafe

Ahead of its time: Art Cafe
Cappadocia’s equestrian heritage shown at museum

Cappadocia’s equestrian heritage shown at museum
Val Kilmer returns via AI as filmmakers test Hollywoods red line

Val Kilmer returns via AI as filmmakers test Hollywood's red line
WORLD Europes far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Far-right leaders from Europe gather in Milan Saturday for a rally against irregular immigration and Brussels bureaucracy, the first since the electoral defeat of nationalist Viktor Orban in Hungary.
ECONOMY Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Türkiye could not detach itself from either its neighbors or global supply chains, arguing that the right response to a more fragmented world was not isolation but risk reduction, diversification and stronger regional integration.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿