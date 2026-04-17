Madonna to release sequel to ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’

NEW YORK

Pop icon Madonna has announced a new album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II,” set for release on July 3 via Warner Records, more than two decades after the original.

The upcoming record serves as a sequel to her critically acclaimed 2005 album “Confessions on a Dance Floor” and marks her first full-length release since 2019’s “Madame X.”

Widely seen as a return to her peak in pop music, the original “Confessions” produced major hits including “Hung Up,” “Sorry,” “Get Together” and “Jump.” The album achieved platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and won the Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2006.

Madonna had previously hinted at a follow-up project. In December 2024, she shared a video from the studio alongside producer Stuart Price, who also worked on the original album.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Madonna described the artistic vision behind the new record, emphasizing the spiritual and communal aspects of dance.

“We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we’ve been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices,” she said. “The dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect — with your wounds, with your fragility.”

She added that music and movement have the power to reshape perception, drawing listeners into a trance-like state and fostering a sense of unity.

“To rave is an art. It’s about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people,” Madonna said.