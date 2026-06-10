Madonna releases short film for ‘Confessions II’

Madonna releases short film for ‘Confessions II’

NEW YORK
Madonna releases short film for ‘Confessions II’

Madonna has unveiled an ambitious short film built around six songs from her forthcoming album “Confessions II.” The roughly 13-minute project serves as both a visual album and a narrative experiment, highlighting the artist’s signature blend of provocation, choreography and pop spectacle.


The film includes striking and provocative imagery, surreal set pieces, and high-energy dance sequences, with Madonna guiding viewers through a stylized, feverish world that reflects themes of transformation and defiance of time.


Directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase, collectively known as TORSO, the film premiered on June 4 at the Tribeca Film Festival. Madonna discussed the project during a Q&A session at the festival, moderated by Anderson Cooper.


According to Rolling Stone, the project was developed over approximately six months across New York, Los Angeles, and London, alongside work on Confessions II. Madonna said at Tribeca that she sees herself as a “cinephile,” adding that film has been a major inspiration throughout her life and that she prefers the term film over video, which she associated with the MTV era.


The film’s soundtrack includes previously released singles such as “I Feel So Free” and “Bring Your Love,” a duet with Sabrina Carpenter, along with unreleased tracks including “Good for the Soul,” “One Step Away,” “Danceteria” and “Read My Lips.”

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