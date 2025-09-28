Machinery exports reach $18.5 billion in eight months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s machinery exports, including free zones, reached $18.5 billion in the January–August 2025 period, according to data from the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAİB).

The figure represents a 0.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The sector achieved a historic milestone by raising the average export price to $8 per kilogram. A 7.7 percent increase in dollar-based prices offset a 6.9 percent contraction in export tonnage.

Germany, Türkiye’s largest machinery market, showed renewed momentum in recent months. Exports to Germany rose by 6.6 percent in August, pushing the eight-month total above $2 billion. While exports to the United States fell by 10.2 percent in August, overall shipments to the U.S. in the January–August period still recorded a 2 percent increase.

Alternative markets such as Romania, Morocco and Ukraine also posted double-digit growth rates, despite not being among the sector’s largest destinations, according to the association.

Kutlu Karavelioğlu, chairman of MAİB, said that expectations of tariff uncertainties easing before the end of the year are accelerating global demand, opening the door to a new era of competition for technology-intensive industries such as machinery.

He noted that postponed investment plans are being rapidly reconsidered and machinery orders are beginning to recover.

“Türkiye will stand out in this period with its diverse production structure suited to automation and industrialization, its ability to deliver quickly and its qualified service capacity,” Karavelioğlu said.